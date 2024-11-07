Scott Ritter: Hezbollah WIPES OUT Israeli Ground War, IDF Collapses on All Fronts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former UN Weapons Inspector and US Marine Corps Intelligence Officer Scott Ritter EXPOSES Israel's massive defeat at the hands of Hezbollah as the IDF's ground operation in Lebanon is put to a screeching halt. This must see video breaks down the massive impact that Israel's rapidly deteriorating situation in Lebanon will have on the region at large.
Mirrored - Danny Haiphong
