Ep. 3004b - [DS] Just Lost The People, [DS] 2024 Election Plan, Trump Knows The Playbook, Game Over
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
2
50 views • 02/23/2023

Ep. 3004b - [DS] Just Lost The People, [DS] 2024 Election Plan, Trump Knows The Playbook, Game Over

 The [DS] have lost the narrative, they lost the people and control of information.They don't care anymore because they know they need to move forward with their plan and Trump is counting on this. The more they do the worse its going to get for them. The [DS] is planning to cheat in the 2024 election, the [WEF] already told us to expect a cyber attack, Trump hints at WWIII. Trump and the patriots know the playbook and it will be used against them.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation
