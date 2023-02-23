© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ep. 3004b - [DS] Just Lost The People, [DS] 2024 Election Plan, Trump Knows The Playbook, Game Over
The [DS] have lost the narrative, they lost the people and control of information.They don't care anymore because they know they need to move forward with their plan and Trump is counting on this. The more they do the worse its going to get for them. The [DS] is planning to cheat in the 2024 election, the [WEF] already told us to expect a cyber attack, Trump hints at WWIII. Trump and the patriots know the playbook and it will be used against them.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Help take years off the clock with Collagen
--> http://healthwithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!