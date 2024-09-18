Sovereign Sisters Podcast | Episode 31 | Decoding Food Labels: What Certifications Really Mean for You

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of Decoding Food Labels: What Certifications
Really Mean for You, I'll take a deep dive into food certifications, exploring
what they mean and how they impact both farmers and consumers. From Organic
Certification to the Non-GMO Project Verified label and more. Let's look through the different
certifications you see at the grocery store, breaking down the standards behind
them. Also, I’ll discuss the process farmers go through to obtain certifications
and what goes on behind the scenes. Tune in to learn more about how your
food is grown, sourced, and produced, and why it matters!
LIVE MONDAYS at 4pm PT~5pm MT~6pm CT~7pm ET on Rumble and YouTube