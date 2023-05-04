Greg Kelly believes Jeffrey Epstein is Still Alive

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Greg Kelly: Epstein is Still Alive in my opinion
Greg Kelly starts his show spicy after yesterday's recent Epstein bombshell news by saying he believes Epstein is still alive.. kekek..
He points out that Epstein was a college teacher without a college degree (It's almost like that was a ruse) and how Bill Barr's father hired him for that job. I'm sure it's nothing.
What do you think? Do you believe Epstein is still alive?
https://t.me/PepeMatter/15393