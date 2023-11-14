Culture War | Outcast | Radical Left Tries to Destroy Young Conservative | Guests: Stevie and Gloria Giorno | PREP Act | Even More Limited Liability For Big Pharma | Guest: Matthew Dark

Moms on a Mission guest hosts Kristi Leigh’s Counter Narrative and welcomes Stevie and Gloria Giorno to discuss Gloria’s book, “Outcast - How the Radical Left Tried to Destroy a Young Conservative”. They share the heartbreaking and traumatic story of what Stevie went through at supposedly “Christian” Belmont University after he made a simple 4th of July post expressing gratitude for those who fought to create our free nation. Gloria concludes with discussing the 501c3 organization she started called, “United Women Foundation” to help train up young conservative female leaders.





Next, Matthew Dark, talk radio show host on KLZ AM radio in Denver, Colorado and c0-founder of Colorado Healthcare Providers for Freedom joins for the second segment of the show. Matthew talks about how since last April of 2023, the Flu shot has been tucked under the PREP act (Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness) to further protect against liability. He claims that we have more rights with experimental drugs because of our right to refuse and warns to beware because Pfizer is proudly advertising on their website about introducing mRNA technology into the flu shots. RootsMedical.net is the hub where folks can go to obtain help personally or for their children. https://coloradomedicalfreedom.com/ is where attorneys are matched with victims nationwide to get justice as it relates to the right to refuse.







www.momsonamission.net





[email protected]





modRNA: Why It Matters & Other Essays (404) https://a.co/d/6EYzhrY



