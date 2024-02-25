FEMA TAKEOVER HAS STARTED: Charlie Robinson and Celestial Solum ***WARNING***

The United Nations hijacked the United States and now dictates a policy based on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) laid out by the climate cult. These people will be the driving force behind most of the decision-making coming from the federal level, but the local level matters as well. The UN has targeted the local governments to do its dirty work of pushing the climate agenda, first manifesting in the form of smart meters and smoke detectors.



Former FEMA executive, Celeste Solum, is back to disclose and discuss the current priorities of this federal agency as they casually role-play for the resettlement of large groups of people. History is littered with these situations ending badly for the people on the move, so what exactly do they think is going to happen? What is this “reorganization” that they keep talking about?



