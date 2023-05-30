Stephen Bassett on UFO Disclosure Developments in Washington - Part 1 of 2

Part 1 of 2. This was a Zoom video on May 10, 2023 with https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact . Steve's website is https://paradigmresearchgroup.org/



The Meetup description was:

There are very significant UAP/Disclosure developments taking place in Washington, DC, and more are expected leading up to the Contact in the Desert conference in early June.

Stephen Bassett joined us in January and we have a great series of six videos with him on our YouTube channel at, "Stephen Bassett is asked, "Is Full UFO Disclosure Wrong?"" - Part 1 of 6: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KbsgzYoctBA&t=57s

Steve is the executive director of Paradigm Research Group (PRG) founded in 1996 to end a government imposed embargo on the truth behind extraterrestrial related phenomena. Brian first met Stephen at a UFO Conference in Surrey on June 30, 2018 and later hosted Stephen in three video sessions.

Stephen has spoken to audiences around the world about the implications of formal "Disclosure" by world governments of an extraterrestrial presence engaging the human race and Stephen has given over 1000 radio and television interviews. PRG's advocacy work has been extensively covered by national and international media including being featured by CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, Washington Post, New York Times, New York Magazine, Washington Times, Chicago Tribune.

In 2013 PRG produced a "Citizen Hearing on Disclosure" at the National Press Club in Washington. In November of 2014 PRG launched two political initiatives in Washington, DC. One sought the first hearings on Capitol Hill since 1968 regarding the extraterrestrial presence issue. The other sought to inject the ET issue into the 2016 presidential campaign. Bassett has appeared in many documentary films and his lectures and interviews are well represented on YouTube.

This will be a question and answer session with our Meetup so this is your opportunity to ask questions from someone who has been an activist for disclosure for over 25 years. We are fortunate to have such a well-known personality as Stephen Bassett!

