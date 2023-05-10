Florida governor signed bills banning the purchase of land in Florida by the Chinese Communist Party or a company controlled by the CCP and banning Florida universities from receiving foreign funding

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Florida's governor signed bills banning the purchase of land in Florida by the Chinese Communist Party or a company controlled by the Chinese Communist Party and banning Florida universities from receiving foreign funding.
佛罗里达州州长签署法案，禁止中共或中共控股的公司在佛州购买土地，以及禁止佛州大学接受外国资金。
