The Kingdom Series: Part 13 | Persecution and The Kingdom
Biblical Precision
Biblical Precision
6 views • 3 months ago

In this discourse we explore the promise of persecution and what will cause it. Surprisingly it comes based on certain pre-requisite - which is Godly living that produces a demonstration equal to that which Jesus displayed and his disciples after him produced.

As Paul states, "Yea and ALL that will live godly in Christ Jesus SHALL suffer persecution." Have you ever wondered why persecution is not being experienced by those who claim to be connected to Christ? You need not look any further than this verse and you'll see why - There is NO godly living taking place in the world and if you disagree then you must acknowledge that this kind of living if it is taking place then it must be in secret or underground because it is NOT affecting the kingdom of the enemy.

Join us as we explore together what the MASTER taught.

Keywords
spiritualjesussalvationlifechristianityliving
