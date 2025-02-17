© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Netanyahu rejects the Egypt Sisi plan - There is no alternative to displacement lotfyzakaria
lotfy zakaria
https://youtu.be/kFLT_crCy6c?t=212
نتنياهو يرفض خطة السيسي " لا بديل عن التهجير " وترامب و بوتين نحو تقسيم اوروبا بين روسيا و امريكا
Netanyahu rejects the Sisi plan, "There is no alternative to displacement", Trump and Putin towards dividing Europe between Russia and America.