UN votes for path to Palestinian statehood while Israeli civilians destroy food for starving Gazans
5 views • 12 months ago
UN general assembly overwhelmingly votes in support of Palestinian membership but will US veto resolution? | Sociopathic Israeli civilians attack food aid trucks meant for starving Gazans | Trump and Biden set to debate under heavily one-side conditions | RFK responds to being left out | Satanic King Charles portrait goes viral | Antisemitism Awareness Act sent to Senate | FBI official caught encouraging warrantless wiretaps on Americans | Court orders new election in Houston criminal court finding 1,430 illegal ballots cast | Populist anti-globalist president of Slovakia shot 5 times by leftist assassin, and more!
