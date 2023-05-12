BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Senator Ted Cruz Destroys Hack Journalist for Lying on Illegal Immigration "Do You Know Anything?"
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
111 views • 05/12/2023

Watch Ted Cruz tear this hack libtard Fake News spreading reporter a new one on illegal immigration. You won't be disappointed. Get em' Cruz! Now, you just have to apologize for your left-leaning RINO type of comments on the J6ers to redeem yourself as someone the American people can trust.

trumpimmigrationdonald trumpborderillegal immigrantsillegal immigrationjoe bidenbidented cruzsenator ted cruzdonald j trumpsouther borderted cruz destroys journalistted cruz destroys hack journalist
