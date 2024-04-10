BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Feminism witchcraft curse: 1 in 4 Western nation children in Satanist foster to sodomy fragment mind
38 views • 04/10/2024

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2024). Under the feminism witchcraft's curse, one in every four children in the cursed Western feminist nations are now confiscated by the government, in order to be brought up in a Draco avatar or reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist LGBTPB elite's foster home to be sodomized to fragment their minds for D.I.D. "multiple personality disorder" demon-possession spirits' use.

 

childrenprepperbiblechristjesusqanonvaccinechristianprophecydonald trumprapturewarnwopatriotilluminaticoronaviruscovid
