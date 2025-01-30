BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Bitcoin News! $22.2 Billion suit against US Gov
72 views • 7 months ago

www.JobyWeeks.com Joby is suing 6 judges, a dozen prosecutors, a dozen lawyers, clerks, the SEC, IRS, FBI and 50 plus agents. $22 BILLION DOLLARS or 222,222 Bitcoins! Who else is doing that?

This should be the biggest story in the country. If Americans actually read what he wrote here the entire criminal justice department would collapse. They are completely out of order. We need your help big time on this. The timing is perfect. People need to read what he spent the last 4 years writing. Download here https://jobyweeks.com/legal-case/

bitcoinfbilawsuitirscourtwhistleblowerweekssecjobybitclub
