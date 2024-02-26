Tucker's lastest interview with Mike Benz, also layouts in breathtaking detail how the CIA and NATO not only created schemes to rig elections all over the world, but also built whole industries around them basically giving billions to individuals to perfect the schemes.



I guess now we know why Venezuela's Smartmatic had an office in Boca Raton, only a few blocks away from IBM's Florida's Office.



There is a multi-billion dollar industry to censor information, spread dis-information, and rig election results all while appearing to be an organic result.



And something so well thought out, most likely had money networks to pay off candidates and fund all the rigging.



Well the gig is up.



The curtain on OZ has been pulled open.



The only question there is now, how are we going to fix this and get our elections back to We The People?



Citizens hand counting paper ballots at the precinct level will be an excellent starting point.

