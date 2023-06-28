Geoengineering Lawsuit with Reinette Senum and Jim Lee - Pt 1

59 views • 06/28/2023

Why Does the Moon Shine So Bright? (Children's book)

One hundred years of Man vs. Nature, geoengineering gone wrong, Texas stole California's rain, and US commercial airlines are making clouds & priming America for a hacking catastrophe.

Jim Lee of ClimateViewer Takes on the History of Geoengineering

