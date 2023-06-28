BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Geoengineering Lawsuit with Reinette Senum and Jim Lee - Pt 1
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
1
59 views • 06/28/2023

🔗 @ClimateViewerhttps://connect.climateviewer.com/


❤ DONATE

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/climatev...

https://www.givesendgo.com/climateviewer

https://www.patreon.com/climateviewer

https://www.paypal.me/climateviewer


🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES

Jim Lee of ClimateViewer Takes on the History of Geoengineering

https://reinettesenumsfoghornexpress.substack.com/p/jim-lee-of-climateviewer-takes-on


One hundred years of Man vs. Nature, geoengineering gone wrong, Texas stole California's rain, and US commercial airlines are making clouds & priming America for a hacking catastrophe.


Worldwide Geoengineering Lawsuits! Landmark Case

https://youtu.be/MmJ1cRD2IVc

Uncensored: Worldwide Geoengineering Lawsuits!!! Landmark Case

https://youtu.be/MmJ1cRD2IVc

Rumble

https://rumble.com/v2u8d5u-uncensored-worldwide-geoengineering-lawsuits-landmark-case.html

We Have Launched! Stop US GeoEngineering Legal Challenge - APR 18, 2023

https://reinettesenumsfoghornexpress.substack.com/p/we-have-launched-stop-us-geoengineering

Geoengineering Lawsuit Gaining Attention - JUN 15, 2023

https://reinettesenumsfoghornexpress.substack.com/p/geoengineering-lawsuit-gaining-attention

Stop US GeoEngineering Legal Fund

https://www.givesendgo.com/StopUSGeoEngineeringLegalFund


👕 MERCH

https://climateviewer.creator-spring.com/?utm_medium=product_shelf&utm_source=youtube&utm_content=YT-AAE-QfsN3SilutqUVqXOUCb4HGA23XGHpefcekvahXiPFfIjt8Sxcwl6RB268czdkqll18NmrHPCBCoGcZuYOP3FGWi222Iktpu7WDAw0QGCTjxvYx0uLZ-UHvfChHxc_M_7p1U348iC_wFVUfmzEDj2L4P_xh_7lt4dTfeGcRGPK4_aN0KZjRIc


💻 SUPPORT US

ExpressVPN

https://www.expressvpn.com/go/vpn-software?irclickid=1WW0kX0KWxyPRvZ2gLRMASnnUkFxcrXExR3kU80&shareid=&irgwc=1


Help for Mike & Shelley Morales AGWN

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-mike-shelley-morales-agwn

 • Prayers for Mike ...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LD38H_nFGM4&t=0s

 • Rest In Peace Bro...

https://youtu.be/1Nj24ER12Hw


Yah Struck - Human Trafficking Book Series

https://yahstruck.com/

Semper Fry Awesome Hot Sauce - use code "PLANEFARTS"

https://www.semperfryllc.com/store/c1...

Why Does the Moon Shine So Bright? (Children's book)

http://artisticpublication.com/


Shared from and subscribe to:

ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos


Keywords
newschemtrailsweather warfarefloodshurricanesfrequenciesdewcurrent affairsgeo-engineeringtornadoesfirestsunamisradarship trackswind turbinesbunker fuelhot spotsnexradsweather forecasts
