Europe’s on the brink of COLLAPSE
Europe will fall “in the next 100 years,” warns Elliot Daigneault, co-host of The Right Call Podcast.
Civilization needs a fertility rate of 2.11 kids per woman to survive, but European countries are already flirting with extinction, he claims.
🇫🇷 France – 1.8
🇬🇧 England – 1.6
🇬🇷 Greece – 1.3
🇩🇪 Germany – 1.3
🇮🇹 Italy – 1.2
Based on these numbers, some nations are already past the point of no return…