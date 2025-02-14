Human Calculator: 14-year-old breaks 6 world math records in 1 day - Mega Mental Arithmetics

'Human calculator': 14-year-old breaks six world math records in one day

A teenager from India, Aaryan Shukla, has set six Guinness records at once, demonstrating incredible calculation speed. He coped with adding 100 and 200 four-digit numbers, adding 50 five-digit numbers, dividing a 20-digit number by a 10-digit number, and multiplying five-digit and eight-digit numbers.

The boy's father told local media that their family does not have any special mathematical abilities: "We are an ordinary family. Aaryan is one in a billion."