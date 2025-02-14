Human Calculator: 14-year-old breaks 6 world math records in 1 day - Mega Mental Arithmetics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Human calculator': 14-year-old breaks six world math records in one day
A teenager from India, Aaryan Shukla, has set six Guinness records at once, demonstrating incredible calculation speed. He coped with adding 100 and 200 four-digit numbers, adding 50 five-digit numbers, dividing a 20-digit number by a 10-digit number, and multiplying five-digit and eight-digit numbers.
The boy's father told local media that their family does not have any special mathematical abilities: "We are an ordinary family. Aaryan is one in a billion."