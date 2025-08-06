Will Bondi & Patel crack the Oklahoma bombing mystery or keep it buried? - journalist Margaret Roberts, with Tucker Carlson, clip

Will Bondi and Patel crack the Oklahoma bombing mystery—or keep it buried?

Trump’s Department of Justice is sitting on a case that could expose some of the Deep State’s darkest secrets: the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

"Release the video tapes of the bombing," journalist Margaret Roberts, who has spent 30 years investigating the case, urged Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tucker Carlson’s show.

🎥 Video footage of the deadliest domestic attack in US history is still kept under wraps by the FBI—and for some strange reason, it was never shown during bomber Timothy McVeigh’s trial.

Why? Possibly because of the alleged second perpetrator seen by multiple witnesses but later declared non-existent by the FBI.

👀 Who was the ‘second man’? Why did the bombing happen just as Bill Clinton’s presidency was faltering after the Monica Lewinsky scandal? And why did the FBI’s budget soar in the aftermath of a case still riddled with contradictions?