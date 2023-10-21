Tens of thousands of people march to Prime Minister's Office in the UK in support of Palestine (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Haber Lütfen
Tens of thousands of people gathered in London, the capital of the UK, for a demonstration of solidarity with Palestine and marched to the Prime Minister's Office under heavy police security measures.