He hid in the corner of the gate, not daring to look at anyone because of the ugliness of his body

His gait was very crooked in a way that I had never seen before.

The feet were crooked and so was the spine.

Every step was slow and it looked quite uncomfortable

The anus, even though it was been operated on 3 times, still protruded out

Because growth was inherently lacking in food, vitamins, and affection.

An adult puppy did not physically grow at all

He spent many years suffering abuse and lack of development.

