BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SPIRITUAL DANGER Of UNFORGIVENESS, Matthew 6:9-15; 18:35; 20230805
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
26 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 08/05/2023

SPIRITUAL DANGER Of UNFORGIVENESS, Matthew 6:9-15; 18:35; 20230805

GOD’s Sabbath: 202300805 (Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

SPIRITUAL DANGER OF UNFORGIVENESS, Matthew 6:9-15; 18:35

After this manner therefore pray ye: Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name.

10 Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven.

11 Give us this day our daily bread.

12 And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors.

13 And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, for ever. 

14 For if ye forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you:

15 but if ye forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses. Amen! (Matthew 6:9-15)

So likewise shall my heavenly Father do also unto you, if ye from your hearts forgive not every one his brother their trespasses. Amen! (Matthew 18:35)

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch - https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4 - www.FCGCHURCHES.org email: [email protected]


Keywords
fatherheavenevilforgivenesslovebrothersisterlifeearthpowerkingdomglorydebtheartworshipforgiveobeytemptationeternalpraytrespasshalloweddaily bread
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy