SPIRITUAL DANGER Of UNFORGIVENESS, Matthew 6:9-15; 18:35; 20230805

SPIRITUAL DANGER OF UNFORGIVENESS, Matthew 6:9-15; 18:35

After this manner therefore pray ye: Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name.

10 Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven.

11 Give us this day our daily bread.

12 And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors.

13 And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, for ever.

14 For if ye forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you:

15 but if ye forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses. Amen! (Matthew 6:9-15)



So likewise shall my heavenly Father do also unto you, if ye from your hearts forgive not every one his brother their trespasses. Amen! (Matthew 18:35)

