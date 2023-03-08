Tom Renz | The War on America Continues

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The war on America continues, and this battle is coming not only from foreign influence but from within. Our intelligence agencies and our own government are behind this attack and it's time to fight back. The #FBI #DOD #CIA #DOJ have turned into the gestapo and the police state that thanks to The Patriot Act among other unconstitutional attacks on our God given freedoms are allowing this tyranny to occur beyond what we could have ever imagined possible. #Truth #GodWins #GenFlynn #MAGA #COVID #DeathJab #WEF #CCP #Justice