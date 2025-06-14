Be Prepared, Today’s Chaos & Rioting is The Calm Before a Much Bigger Storm w/ Bill Holter

Get your 1775 Coffee starter kit worth $200 for only $99. Only 1000 kits available - get it while you can: https://1775coffee.com/Sarah - Use code "Sarah" to save 15%

Economic expert Bill Holter returns to the program to break down why the current wave of unrest—from the No Kings protests to global flashpoints—is just the beginning. As streets erupt in chaos and media narratives spin confusion, Holter warns: this is still the calm.

We discuss how these protests may be just a pressure valve—and what happens when the economy truly falters. From inflation and debt to supply chain instability and central bank policies, Holter outlines the real storm brewing behind the scenes. He contends that when the financial collapse hits, the chaos we’re seeing now will seem mild in comparison.

As global tensions rise and systems unravel, this conversation is a wake-up call: now is the time to prepare—financially, mentally, and logistically. Learn more about Bill Holter at his website at https://BillHolter.com

