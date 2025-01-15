BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
❗️Ukrainian military intelligence promised Russian servicemen $1 million for leaving positions in Gorlovka in the DPR, counterintelligence foiled these plans - FSB
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
117 views • 8 months ago

❗️Ukrainian military intelligence promised Russian servicemen $1 million for leaving positions in Gorlovka in the DPR, counterintelligence foiled these plans — FSB

As an advance payment, $100 thousand was received from the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, and during the operational activities, areas of concentration of Ukrainian Armed Forces units were uncovered.

As a result, Russian military struck at the identified routes of Ukrainian troops, who suffered serious losses.

The money received was used to purchase material and technical resources in the interests of units participating in the SMO. 

As an advance payment, $100 thousand was received from the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, and during the operational activities, areas of concentration of Ukrainian Armed Forces units were uncovered.
As a result, the Russian military launched attacks on the identified routes of the Ukrainian troops, and they suffered serious losses.
The money received from Ukraine was used to purchase material and technical resources in the interests of units participating in the SMO, the FSB emphasized.
As a result, the Russian military launched attacks on the identified routes of the Ukrainian troops, and they suffered serious losses.
The money received from Ukraine was used to purchase material and technical resources in the interests of units participating in the SMO, the FSB emphasized.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
