Shopping At The Supermarket

Let's talk today about shopping to save money at the supermarkets. This is an accumulation of what I've been doing to try and save money while shopping and still get reasonably quality food. I have never really worried about use by dates or best before dates there's most of the vegetables and meat are fresh. Anyway at one supermarket the meat has a sell by date on them and if you go over that date it won't go through the checkout so you can't buy it, as I found out when I had a handful of meat that was very cheap it wouldn't let me have it. Anyway the best thing to survive the increases in prices as the petrol price has carried onto the supermarket floor is to train your brain to remember prices so when you're going for one supermarket to another you can get the cheapest price and you know what you're paying for.

How To Live Cheap In An UnCheap World: Money Saving Tips And Ways To Save Money On Grocery Shopping, Car Repairs And How To Make Money Online Doing Freelance ... (Live FREE In An UNFREE World Book 1)



