VOTE FOR PEACE, VOTE FOR TRUMP

THE WHOLE WORLD IS WATCHING.
---------Virgin Mary: When I waited with the apostles in the Cenacle for the descent of the Holy Spirit it took ten days of preparation
You must continue to pray, remain humble of heart and seek redemption every single day.
Please call on me, your Blessed Mother, to help prepare you through this Crusade Prayer.
Crusade Prayer (74) for Gift of Discernment
O Mother of God help me to prepare my soul
for the Gift of the Holy Spirit.
Take me as a child, by the hand, and lead me on the road
Towards the Gift of discernment through the Power of the Holy Spirit.
Open my heart and teach me to surrender in
body, mind and soul.
Rid me of the sin of pride and pray that I will be forgiven
for all past sins so that my soul is purified and that I am made whole
so that I can receive the Gift of the Holy Spirit.
I thank you Mother of Salvation for your intercession and I await
with love in my heart for this Gift for which I yearn with joy. Amen.https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2012/08/22/virgin-mary-when-i-waited-with-the-apostles-in-the-cenacle-for-the-descent-of-the-holy-spirit-it-took-ten-days-of-preparation/