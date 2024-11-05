BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
VOTE FOR PEACE, VOTE FOR TRUMP
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
9 views • 7 months ago

THE WHOLE WORLD IS WATCHING.

---------

Virgin Mary: When I waited with the apostles in the Cenacle for the descent of the Holy Spirit it took ten days of preparation

You must continue to pray, remain humble of heart and seek redemption every single day. 

Please call on me, your Blessed Mother, to help prepare you through this Crusade Prayer.

Crusade Prayer (74) for Gift of Discernment

O Mother of God help me to prepare my soul

for the Gift of the Holy Spirit.

Take me as a child, by the hand, and lead me on the road

Towards the Gift of discernment through the Power of the Holy Spirit.

Open my heart and teach me to surrender in

body, mind and soul.

Rid me of the sin of pride and pray that I will be forgiven

for all past sins so that my soul is purified and that I am made whole

so that I can receive the Gift of the Holy Spirit.

I thank you Mother of Salvation for your intercession and I await

I thank you Mother of Salvation for your intercession and I await

with love in my heart for this Gift for which I yearn with  joy. Amen.



third secret of fatimavote for trumpvote for world peacethe whole world is watching
