Simple recipes always taste the best!

I was not going to make a video today because it was going to be a simple meal. But I have found out that the simple meals are always the best tasting ones. I am using a new phone to make this video and I thought I recorded everything but the sautéing of the onions and garlic did not load. I used 1/2 tsp of salt and pepper, 1 tsp of paprika and Italian seasoning in each vegetable dish and 1 tsp of lemon juice and 2 tsp of apple cider vinegar in the black-eyed peas.