InfoWars - Roseanne Barr Sets the Record Straight with Alex Jones on the Holocaust and More - 6-30-2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Roseanne Barr of https://roseannebarr.com/ sets the record straight after a new wave of mainstream media attacks calling her a holocaust denier for her clearly satirical comments exposing COVID lies and government authoritarianism.
Learn more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/roseanne-barr-our-government-was-overthrown-with-the-assassination-of-jfk/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/the-war-for-the-soul-with-roseanne-barr-exclusive-interview/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/special-saturday-broadcast-alex-jones-hosts-roseanne-barr-live-in-studio-to-discuss-the-great-awakening/