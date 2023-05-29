EPOCH TV | Why Memorial Day Matters, Even When Patriotism Is Being Tarnished

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp
Why Memorial Day Matters, Even When Patriotism Is Being Tarnished
Watch the full episode 👉 https://ept.ms/MemorialDayCR_YT
Patriotism is being made into a bad word in the United States.
On the left, being a “patriot” is framed in line with a type of political extremism. And on the right, patriotism is losing its charm, as people feel the values of the nation are drifting away from those of its founding.
But patriotism is an important value. It represents the stories of a people and a nation, and works as a glue that unites people under a common story. In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss patriotism and America’s future.