Here’s How Researchers Are Studying the Connection of Crystals and Life
02/24/2023

Did you know that evidence of life can be traced through crystal patterns? 🤩

In this video, Juan Manuel García-Ruiz, a Research Professor of the Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC) at the University of Granada, where he explores the interconnectivity of crystals and the origins of life, talks about how they find biosignatures:

Juan explains that one way researchers identify biosignatures is through looking for unique characteristics of living organisms in rock, including carbon, nitrogen and oxygen isotopes through several methods such as morphology. 👀

To learn more about Juan Manuel García-Ruiz and his work, click https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Juan-Garcia-Ruiz-2 now!

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

crystalsorigins of lifemorphology
