Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - December 4, 2024

Episode 2436 - Today is fireside chat green show. How to set and accomplish goals. Why your choices are so important . Why do you want to hang out with bad old friends? 100 year old senile Nazi to stand trial. Be careful with alternative religions. More UFO incidents. Why is the marine who protected subway riders on trial? More aid to Africa while NC victims freeze. Today is a motivating show!