GMO & Glyphosate Guy video channel introduction by WhatIsRoundup.com & DetoxRoundup.com
142 views • 06/04/2023

Short video introducing you to the "Glyphosate and GMO Guy" video channel by Danny Tseng. ARM yourself with potentially health- and LIFE-saving information by INVESTING time to watch all the videos on this channel  To share this channel, use: https://tinyurl.com/GMOguyChannel

To possibly get to the ROOT of your health issue(s) by learning more about the active ingredient in the weed killer, "Roundup," log into your Gmail before viewing the following FREE e-guides on Google Drive by copying and pasting them into your web browser if clicking-on them doesn't work:

Glyphosate 101:

https://tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup OR WhatIsRoundup.com

Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup OR DetoxRoundup.com

If you'd love to have the $$$ to be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic AND Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified products to safeguard your health, watch:

tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101

print-out:

tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

and

fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

before leaving me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727

To support your body's natural ability to detoxify many environmental toxins such as herbicides/pesticides/fungicides, heavy metals, etc., click-on the below:

Bio-mats.com/danny

Linktr.ee/Biomat


Learn even more at the following:

List of Toxin Avoidance Tools, Equipment, Supplies,
Cleaner Food Sources, & Resources @:
tinyurl.com/ToxinAvoidanceTools

https://tinyurl.com/Healthmerica

https://Linktr.ee/BetterBrain101


For a SAFE, non-toxic "Roundup," alternative, visit: contactorganics.com and, on the pull-down menu at check-out under "Referral Source," select "Sales Agent" and then "Kathleen Hallal" and forward a copy of your order confirmation email to: [email protected] so I can be sure that your order ships out, ASAP!

If you have ?'s, you may contact her at:

[email protected]

m: 949.500.0981

and be sure to tell her that Danny Tseng referred you.

For media inquiries, partnership requests, or for advertising, contact Danny “The Glyphosate Guy” Tseng:

Voice: 1+786.441.2727

Text: 305.297.9360 (but rarely turn on)

[email protected]



https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleep

Keywords
glyphosateroundupmonsantobayer
