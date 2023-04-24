Opinion not Law: Spooner on the Judiciary

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lysander Spooner, in his 1850 Defence for Fugitive Slaves, took apart the notion that the Constitution means what the courts tell us it means - until they change their minds.
Path to Liberty: April 24, 2023
