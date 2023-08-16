© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Population Control
A documentary about the World of the Rich and Powerful and their Obsession with Two Contradicting Things; Vaccines and Population Control...
All the usual suspects are heavily promoting population control, this video has some excellent examples of the constant propaganda the less interested of us face on an ongoing basis.