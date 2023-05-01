Medvedev Vows Russia Will Crush Ukrainian Nazis and Their Supporters

Russian former President Dmitry Medvedev said a crushing defeat and acts of retaliation against key figures in Ukraine and its allies are necessary to stop the Russia-Ukraine war. Meanwhile, air raid sirens wailed in numerous Ukrainian cities before dawn on Monday as Russia launched a barrage of missiles at Ukrainian targets. A Ukrainian military logistics hub was destroyed in anticipation of Ukraine’s anticipated counter-offensive against Russia. More ominous were social media postings by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev who implied that Russia will utterly destroy the Ukrainian military and the nations that support it.

Rick Wiles. Airdate 5/1/23

You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. Now available on Amazon! https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/

The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf