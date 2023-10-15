THE PLANNED DEMOLITION OF THE WEST IS OBVIOUS. COVID1984 PODCAST. EP. 78. 10/14/23

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SUBSTACK: https://ardie.substack.com/GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/the_great_resetCLOUTHUB: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/Covid1984Podcast
GAB: https://gab.com/COVID1984_NEWS
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/COVID1984PODCAST
TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@The_Great_ResetBRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/covid1984podcast
#israel #hillaryclinton #dehumanization #greatreset #buildbackbetter #islam #afd #bidenborderdisaster #openborders #NWO #illegalimmigrants #manufacturedcollapse #covid1984podcast #jimjordan