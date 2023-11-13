BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Remembrance Day Melbourne 2023
Lightpath
Lightpath
21 followers
44 views • 11/13/2023

Every year on November the eleventh at eleven in the morning, we stop to remember our fallen in past wars with a minutes silence. But there is much more fanfare at the Anzac Shrine each time. There seemed to be a stronger than usual police presence as well. Pigeons were released as had happened at the Shrine's opening in 1935, a canon fired on two occasions and a WWII vintage Mustang flew over twice. Everyone was provided with wax ear plugs because of the canon. With this day being a Saturday, there weren't the usual school groups in attendance, so the kids missed out on 'hearing' the blasting of a canon. 

Keywords
policesaturdayfirefallenvintageremembercanonremembrance daymustangpigeonsblastingmembournenovember eleventhpast wars
