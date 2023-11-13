Remembrance Day Melbourne 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Every year on November the eleventh at eleven in the morning, we stop to remember our fallen in past wars with a minutes silence. But there is much more fanfare at the Anzac Shrine each time. There seemed to be a stronger than usual police presence as well. Pigeons were released as had happened at the Shrine's opening in 1935, a canon fired on two occasions and a WWII vintage Mustang flew over twice. Everyone was provided with wax ear plugs because of the canon. With this day being a Saturday, there weren't the usual school groups in attendance, so the kids missed out on 'hearing' the blasting of a canon.