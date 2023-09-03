BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Brutal Burning Man Lockdowns! 70,000 Trapped By Govt Fences, Campers Told To Conserve Food & Water
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
5
396 views • 09/03/2023

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weaponhttps://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Want more videos? Join the leading researchers on

https://GroupDiscover.com

 to find the best videos from across the free speech internet platforms like Odysee, Rumble, Bitchute & Brighteon.


Add me on these great platforms:

https://rokfin.com/timtruth

https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/

https://rumble.com/timtruth

https://bitchute.com/timtruth/

https://GroupDiscover.com

Support links (thank you to all the supporters!):

Easy to do one time tips via

https://rokfin.com/timtruth

 or

https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b

https://timtruth.substack.com/subscribe

https://subscribestar.com/timtruth


Shared from and subscribe to:

Tim Truth

https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b


Keywords
weather warfaregenocidenwo1984surveillancecanadadirected energy weaponsgeo engineeringmauistarvationfamineclimate hoaxfireseco terrorismbio warfarecovid hoaxterra forminggreat resetgraphene oxidemanufactured droughtmanufactured fires15 minute cities
