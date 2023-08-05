COVID QUESTIONERS DEEMED ‘DOMESTIC TERRORISTS’

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del BigTree at the HighWire
August 4, 2023
A trip down memory lane chronicling how Homeland Security labeled us all ‘domestic terrorists’ for trying to warn people about the harms of the COVID shots, masking kids, warnings and attacks meant to achieve COVID compliance. Will the same op be run during a climate emergency?
#HomelandSecurity #CISA #Disinformation
