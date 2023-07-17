They Go Back To The Same Playbook

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Team [Bidan] Is Full Of Sh!t — Every Single Time
* We are in a fight for the future of this country.
* We are on the side of truth and honesty.
* We are the misfits.
* Nothing this administration tells you is true; everything is a lie.
* Real wages are falling.
* It feels like you are making less $ — because you are making less $.
* These people are liars.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 17 July 2023
https://rumble.com/v30jddq-a-shockingly-dopey-faceplant-ep.-2048-07172023.html