Kayleigh McEnany: This was Trump's 'missed opportunity' post-indictment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘Outnumbered’ co-host Kayleigh McEnany, former Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney, former Mitch McConnell Chief of Staff Josh Holmes and Bloomberg News White House and politics editor Mario Parker discuss 2024 presidential candidates. #FoxNews
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html