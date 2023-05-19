© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/covid-now-pandemic-of-the-newly-vaccinated-mp4/
Once called a ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated,’ research points to another scenario that may account for the high hospitalization and mortality rates. The newly-vaccinated appear to overwhelmingly be the drivers of these pandemic statistics, driving up healthcare costs.