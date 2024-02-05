The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 322 - Some Advice

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video i’m going to digress a bit from the core topic of this ministry, which is Babylon and all the dangers of the Fourth Iron Roman Beast system. I have been made increasingly aware over time of the place ASSUMPTION and EXPECTATION play out in human behaviour on many levels. Many years ago i had determined to myself to NEVER fall into the trap of ASSUMING or EXPECTING anything from anyone. I have kept to this and it has proven to be one of the wisest strategies i have followed. Personally, i do not ASSUME anything and do not EXPECT anything. This releases me to be free of disappointment. My only expectation is of God!
Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com
