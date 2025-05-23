Harry Fisher, an EMT paramedic describes how he has been experiencing a "living nightmare" since the rollout of the deadly COVID injections

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Harry Fisher, an EMT paramedic and military veteran, describes for Nurse Michelle of Nurses Out Loud, how he has been experiencing a "living nightmare" since the rollout of the enormously dangerous and deadly COVID injections. In this clip, Fisher, an outspoken critic of the injections, highlights the carnage they've inflicted on children.
➡️ Watch Full Interview https://rumble.com/v6tmwxn-5-20-2025-from-cpr-in-the-pfizer-line-to-censorship-one-paramedics-fight-to.html
Source @Real World News
-----------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/