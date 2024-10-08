© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukraine planning chemical weapons provocation? - Moscow
This was posted on the 7th, along with the next 2 videos also about this. Conference is today, 8th. We'll see... Cynthia
Kiev plans to accuse Moscow of using chemical weapons on the battlefields of the Ukraine conflict, - Russian defense ministry has said, adding the so-called ‘evidence’ will be presented at the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons conference on October 8th.