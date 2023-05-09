BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Stew Peters Show: Illegals Form Invasion Force To FLOOD Border
Polyxena Lobkovice
Polyxena Lobkovice
210 views • 05/09/2023

America Becomes A THIRD WORLD Nation As Illegals Form Invasion Force To FLOOD Border. 140 countries are represented in the current influx of illegal invaders coming to America.

Michael Yon is in Panama and is here to provide an eyewitness account of the caravans of illegals getting closer to the border.

The model of the pathogen that would become Covid-19 was first described all the way back in 1965.

Dr. David Martin is here to talk about his lecture at the Third Annual European Parliament International Covid Summit.

Israel’s Mossad is one of the most sophisticated spying operations on the planet.

Former CIA officer John Kiriakou is here to talk about the evidence of nearly 200 Israeli spies infiltrating America.

Watch this new show NOW at Stewpeters.com!

Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputindepopulationmexican cartelsfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabstew peters
