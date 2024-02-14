Are Contact Lenses Wrecking Your Eye Health?

Elevated levels of serum per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in contact lens users of U.S. young adults: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38184077/





Incidence of ocular conditions associated with perfluoroalkyl substances exposure: Isomers of C8 Health Project in China: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32059142/





Foundational Eye Health Strategies for Longevity:

https://www.nightvisionroadmap.com/products/night-vision-roadmap