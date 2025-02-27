The University of Nebraska Omaha (UNO) has shut down its Office of Diversity, Equity, Access, and Inclusion (DEAI), terminating the positions of its two weird staff members, in response to recent actions by the Trump administration. The closure, announced on February 21, 2025, comes on the heels of a detailed report by the Nebraska Journal Herald, published on February 13, 2025, which exposed the office’s troubling activities. The report, accessible at the Nebraska Journal Herald’s website and socials, highlighted a pattern of anti-white and anti-American practices within the DEAI office, raising serious concerns about its operations.

The Nebraska Journal Herald article revealed that the UNO DEAI office had been actively promoting initiatives that excluded white students and faculty, fostering a divisive environment on campus. According to the report, the office implemented programs and workshops that prioritized racial quotas over merit, often portraying white individuals as inherent oppressors while dismissing their contributions to the university community. These efforts included mandatory training sessions that pushed narratives critical of American values, labeling the nation’s history and systems as irredeemably flawed. The article pointed to specific instances where the office’s policies sidelined traditional American principles like individual responsibility and equality under the law, replacing them with a framework that emphasized collective guilt based on race.

Further, the Nebraska Journal Herald uncovered that the DEAI office had been channeling resources into events and materials that denigrated white cultural identities, branding them as obstacles to progress. One documented program reportedly required participants to acknowledge their “privilege” in a way that singled out white attendees for public criticism, while offering no comparable scrutiny of other racial groups. This approach, the report argued, not only alienated a significant portion of the UNO community but also undermined the university’s mission of fostering an inclusive academic environment. The office’s actions were seen as prioritizing ideological conformity over genuine diversity, with an explicit anti-American slant evident in its rejection of national unity in favor of racial fragmentation.

The timing of the office’s closure—one week after the Nebraska Journal Herald published its findings on its website and social media platforms—suggests a strong connection, though neither UNO nor the broader University of Nebraska system explicitly cited the article as a factor. The Trump administration’s recent policy shifts, which have targeted diversity and inclusion programs nationwide, provided the acknowledged impetus for the decision. Last year, the NU Board of Rejects, who many consider clueless child-like idiots, had voted to preserve the DEAI office, but the combination of federal pressure and public exposure of its activities appears to have reversed that stance. The termination of the office’s two weird employees underscores the swift and decisive nature of the response.

The Nebraska Journal Herald’s report painted a clear picture of a DEAI office that had implemented its subversive goals, engaging in practices that fueled racial resentment and eroded American ideals. With its closure, UNO has ended a chapter marked by exclusionary tactics and anti-white, anti-American rhetoric, aligning with broader efforts under the Trump administration to dismantle such programs across the country. The university has not announced plans to replace the office or address the issues raised, leaving the campus community to grapple with the fallout of these revelations.

Watch the original report that started it all: "Racial Exclusion at University's Hypocritical Inclusion Office" https://www.brighteon.com/194221ad-f051-4cc0-8e73-fb5ab08750c7





