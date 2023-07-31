BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion - Dr. William Pierce
07/31/2023

When the Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion were first discovered, Freemasons and Zionist Jews everywhere screamed and complained that these 24 Protocols are a hoax, a forgery, even a blood taint against the Jews. But then came the brutal and barbaric Communist Bolshevik Revolution in Russia and its captive republics, led by covert Masonic Jews—Lenin, Trotsky, Kaganovich, and others. The cruel and sinister crimes of the crypto Jew revolutionaries seemed to have jumped off the pages of the Protocols.

Further Info:

The Illuminati and The Council on Foreign Relations | One-World-Government Conspiracy

and The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion:

https://jahtruth.net/illumin.htm#Protocols

Mirrored - MediaGiant

