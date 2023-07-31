The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion - Dr. William Pierce

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When the Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion were first discovered, Freemasons and Zionist Jews everywhere screamed and complained that these 24 Protocols are a hoax, a forgery, even a blood taint against the Jews. But then came the brutal and barbaric Communist Bolshevik Revolution in Russia and its captive republics, led by covert Masonic Jews—Lenin, Trotsky, Kaganovich, and others. The cruel and sinister crimes of the crypto Jew revolutionaries seemed to have jumped off the pages of the Protocols.
Further Info:
The Illuminati and The Council on Foreign Relations | One-World-Government Conspiracy
and The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion:
https://jahtruth.net/illumin.htm#Protocols
